GOVERNMENT GIVES HEALTH WORKERS 8% SALARY INCREMENT, INTRODUCES 2% INFECTIOUS HEALTH CARE RISK ALLOWANCE

Government has awarded the Health Sector Unions an 8 percent salary increment for health workers.

Government has also introduced an infectious health care risk allowance at the rate of 2 percent of the basic salary of health workers.

This was disclosed during the 2020/2021 negotiations agreement between Government and the Health Sector Unions held in Lusaka yesterday.

And Leader of the Government bargaining unit team Stanely M’hango said Government remains committed to ensuring that a conducive environment is created for health workers.

Speaking at the same event, Chairperson for the bargaining Unit for Health sector Unions Josephine Mapoma said the increment is a huge step in improving the status of the health system.

And Zambia Union of Nurses organization -ZUNO- President Tisa Chiponda said the Unions remain optimistic that Government will plan for a favourable package for health workers in next year’s National Budget