By Zondiwe Mbewe,

GOVERNMENT has called on female voters to heed ECZ’s announcement that they should not have any nail polish or artificial nails on their left thumb as they go to vote this Thursday.

In a statement, Tuesday, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga urged female voters to take the announcement seriously to avoid any inconvenience.

“Government is calling on female voters to heed the announcement from the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) that they should ensure that they have no nail polish or artificial nails on their left thumb when they go to vote this Thursday. The female voters should take this seriously to avoid any inconvenience as ECZ has made it clear that a female voter with nail polish or artificial nail extensions cannot be allowed to vote,” he stated.