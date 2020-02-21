By Logic Lukwanda/Chileshe Mwango

Vice President Inonge Wina says government has some leads of people behind the gas attacks in the country and they will be caught up soon.

Responding to questions from Members of Parliament during the Vice President’s Question Time in parliament this morning, Mrs Wina said those involved in the criminal attacks are conspiring to destabilise the nation.

She said the master minders of these crimes are unpatriotic and will deal with the wrath of the law.

Meanwhile, the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops -ZCCB- has called for the immediate end to the shedding of blood that has recently been witnessed in various parts of the country following the gassing incidents.

And the Bishops who have also called on perpetrators of crimes of gassing to stop the vice and immediately repent have charged that the measures being put in place by authorities to curb the vice are unsatisfactory.

Addressing the media in Lusaka today, ZCCB President Bishop George Lungu expressed sadness with what the bishops say is the disrespect for human life manifested in gassing of people and mob killings of people suspected to be behind the vice.

The Bishops have attributed the current happenings to among other reasons the polarisation of the nation on the political front, the economic downturn which has resulted in high unemployment, hunger as well as the declining confidence in the police service by the community.

Meanwhile Bishop Lungu has clarified that the Catholic Church is not taking part in the three days of prayer ending tomorrow which has been called to pray against insecurity situation in the nation.

Bishop Lungu says the three church mother bodies namely the ZCCB, CCZ and EFZ are not aware on who has called for the prayers or who the organisers are.

PHOENIX FM NEWS