GOVERNMENT IS CAPABLE OF ADDRESSING NATIONAL INSECURITIES-VEEP

….Says calls for international community to intervene is mistrusting own effort

By Smart Eagles

Republican vice president Ms Inonge Wina has assured that government is capable of conclusively addressing the current insecurity issues in the country.

She notes that calls for international investigators to intervene in the current security issues is mistrusting government’s effort to internally deal with security challenges.

Zambezi east Member of Parliament Hon Brian Kambita during the Vice President question and answer session in parliament, challenged government to engage international investigators to investigate the gassing issues.

In her response, Ms Wina said it is surprising that some political parties even reach extents of appealing to international community to solve problems that the country can address assuring that government is capable of addressing the issues and protecting the interests of the people.

“I can assure the honourable member that this government of PF is in the saddle and will deliver services to its people and will be able to tackle matters as they come including this issue of gassing” Ms Wina assured.

She noted that similar matters have been handled in the past and there is no reason to abrogate responsibility to other foreign governments regarding internal matters.

Ms Wina further called for concerted efforts to ensure that the security situation is normalised and assured that government is undertaking through investigation to bring the masterminds of the gassing issues to book.