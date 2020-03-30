GOVERNMENT LOOKING FOR SAFER SPACE FOR QUARANTINED TRUCK DRIVERS IN KAZUNGULA

…. As over 800 trucks park at Kazungula Border Post yard

Kazungula…. Monday March 30, 2020 (SMART EAGLES)

Government has requested Southern Province and the Kazungula District Administrations to secure a safer space where drivers who are under quarantine at Kazungula Border Post should park their trucks.

Drivers entering the country through the Kasumbalesa Border Post are put under quarantine for fourteen days while their trucks are parked at the Post’s yard.

The decision to find another space for drivers was arrived at after Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Hon Christopher Yaluma and his Transport and Communications counterpart Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya toured the border post on Monday afternoon.

Over 803 trucks have parked at Kazungula Border Post in Kazungula District, while about 200 more that entered into Zambia through Victoria Falls border are parked at Livingston Institute of Business and Engineering Studies (LIBES).

Hon Yaluma said the entourage feels that the place is not adequate or safe for the drivers to be staying there.

He stated that there is need to find a place to accommodate the drivers where they will not pose a risk to the community as well as to themselves saying Coronavirus (COVID-19) is a global threat.

He also encouraged truck owners and other beneficiaries to send relay drivers to get the trucks while the drivers under quarantine remain at the selected place until they complete their quarantine period.

“So within few days, these trucks will be moved to that place. This government is concerned and this is one solution we thought would help in protecting lives of Zambians,” he said.

And Hon Kafwaya said President Edgar Lungu commissioned the two Ministers to go and see for themselves and make a decision that will benefit all parties.

“You see this is where you would appreciate His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s focus of making decisions based on evidence on the ground. This is the more reason why President Lungu commissioned the two of us with my elder brother Hon Yaluma to come and see for ourselves what is happening here,” said Hon Kafwaya.

He stated that there is a challenge of security at the parking yard, indecent parking as well as drivers themselves who are supposed to be in quarantine are not actually under quarantine.

He indicated that this is the reason why the entourage has requested Southern Province and Kazungula District Administrations to find another place to avert the spread of Coronavirus.

Earlier the two Ministers paid a courtesy call on Southern Province Permanent Secretary Mwangala Liomba and Kazungula District Commissioner Pascalina Musokotwane at Kazungula District Administration.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr. Kennedy Malama who sensitized drivers on the dangers of Coronavirus and the need to respect the Statutory Instruments signed as a way of fighting this deadly virus.