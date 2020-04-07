National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili has expressed concern over the government’s reported failure to pay its workers, saying he doubts very much if the state will be able to pay the doctors and nurses it is recruiting to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Kambwili said it is dishearting that some of Zambia’s foreign missions (Emassy staff) are being owed a lot of money in unpaid wages and salaries. He said the government had been attributing the failure to pay workers to debt servicing, but believes if proper economic structures are put in place, the issue of failing to pay civil servants will be solved.

He was speaking during a discussion on a local TV station and said the government’s failure to pay its workers is likely going to undermine efforts being done to stop the spread of the virus.

Kambwili urged the government to prioritise key areas that are critical for economic growth, promote local production which would in turn earn the country the much needed foreign currency.

Zambia had been struggling to pay its workers, and at one time President Edgar Lungu had to allegedly raid the state pension fund to pay public sector workers. In February this year the Copperbelt University Academics Union gave the government an ultimatum to pay up their salaries.

Failure by the government to pay salaries in time has over the years caused the problem of brain drain, with most workers especially in the health sector migrate to other countries in search of greener pastures.

Kambwili thanked businesses and individuals who have donated towards the fight saying that will go a long way in lessening the COVID-19 burden.