By Duncan Larry Jr.

GOVERNMENT MUST BAN EATING AT HOUSES OF MOURNING

It is time Zambia outlaws mourners from feeding at houses of mourning. Honestly it is not right to turn a funeral into a festivity where the grieving family must feed the entire community. This is foolish.

Times have changed. We can not be mourning the way our ancestors used to. A bereavement was a commununal event. Some men went to fetch firewood while others went in the bush to look for relish. Women moved door to door collecting pumpkins etc. There was no need to hire buses because the grave yard was near by. The owner of the house literally did nothing other than cry.

In our society today, we still mourn as a community. However, the cost of everything is paid for by the family that is grieving. They must feed not less than 200 people breakfast, lunch and supper for three days. Buses must be hired to transport all the mourners to and fro the grave yard. From the grave yard, the new tradition is that mourners must eat chicken.

Besides all these costs, the owners of the late must pay council fees and reserve bus fares for people from the village. Once the funeral is done, the organisers will live for months before they settle down financially.

TZT suggests that a law be made to help grieving families from unnecessary financial stress. Sleeping at houses of mourning must be abolished permanently. And burrial must happen within two days instead of the three days.

If you think this is a joke wait for a close relative to die. Uzamuzuba Yesu.