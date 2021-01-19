By Alexander Nkosi
I want to commend government for acquiring Mopani. Zambia’s annual mineral exports are around $5.5b. This money does not come back into our financial system, except for taxes and a small proportion of operational costs. With local ownership, we bring back the dollars into our financial system after selling our copper.
This coupled with prudent management can go a long way in stabilising our currency especially if we provide incentives to locals to set up companies and ensure 80% of mining inputs of production are sourced locally. We further have to ensure prudent management of the mine and resources.
This is actually the key whether the mine is in public or private hands. Once the mine is run prudently, it won’t be a problem to pay the $1.5b. We can actually get a loan and ensure the mine pays off the debt. The key is to ensure the mine is run prudently.
Editor’s note.
Is this a correct assessment of the deal? Have your say.
If there will be any money to be released, I see the vultures in the name of Pathetic Faeces scrambling to steal use just a small percentage to bribe the voters. The story will end as pathetic as its beginning.
There is absolutely no need for excitement here because PF idiots are at the door step to destroy Mopani Copper Mines through corruption and broad daylight robbery. The plunder and looting will start soon just as it were in ZCCM time. The best ZCCM-IH can do is to carry out massive change of Management otherwise there is no hope as hyenas, jackals and monkeys will have a field day of steading.
Prudent management under PF is a non starter. If they can’t run Nitrogen Chemicals, imagine running a full fledged mining operation…!! Unip with it’s patriotic leaders failed, this is certainly doomed to fail.