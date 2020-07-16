GOVT URGED TO ENGAGE THE RWANDAN GOVERNMENT ON ALLEGATIONS OF PRESIDENT LUNGU FUNDING REBELS IN THAT COUNTRY

Former diplomat Nevers Mumba has urged government to take a further step and engage the Rwandan government on a bilateral level, to avoid relations straining between the two countries.

This follows international media reports indicating that a witness in court in that country implicated President Edgar Lungu of having allegedly financially supported rebel factions to fight the Rwandan government, which state house has denied as false.

But Dr. Mumba, feels a denial through a statement from state house is not enough and is of the view that Zambia must further engage Rwanda because this is reflecting badly on Zambia.

Dr. Mumba said that Rwanda has no choice but to believe what a witness said and therefore Zambia should engage Rwanda and give all the necessary answers to their questions unlike to deny through a statement.