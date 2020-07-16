GOVT URGED TO ENGAGE THE RWANDAN GOVERNMENT ON ALLEGATIONS OF PRESIDENT LUNGU FUNDING REBELS IN THAT COUNTRY
Former diplomat Nevers Mumba has urged government to take a further step and engage the Rwandan government on a bilateral level, to avoid relations straining between the two countries.
This follows international media reports indicating that a witness in court in that country implicated President Edgar Lungu of having allegedly financially supported rebel factions to fight the Rwandan government, which state house has denied as false.
But Dr. Mumba, feels a denial through a statement from state house is not enough and is of the view that Zambia must further engage Rwanda because this is reflecting badly on Zambia.
Dr. Mumba said that Rwanda has no choice but to believe what a witness said and therefore Zambia should engage Rwanda and give all the necessary answers to their questions unlike to deny through a statement.
Ba Mumba no matter what State House says on issues like this Rwanda will use it`s own means and institutions to establish the truth. This is a serious security issue for Rwanda. Whatever the diplomatic engagements State House is undertaking, Rwanda will decide the truth and what to do only on the basis of the findings of its own intelligence services. Moreover the court case is still on going and for the witness to have gone ahead with this evidence in court the Rwandan State must have already evaluated it. In short President Lungu is indirectly being accused by Rwandan State of the alleged terrorism funding. He must own up. Kagame is totally committed to the development and security of his country, which he serves passionately. This is a grave matter for ECL, unlike the booing in Monze. Kagame ,unlike Seer 1 , deals very decisively with his enemies and with the enemies of Rwanda.