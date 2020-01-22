The conduct of the funeral program by Eastern Provincial Administration for the burial of Chief Nyamphande IV of Petauke District has angered the Chewa Royal Establishment.

The program excluded the participation of Paramount Chief Gawa Undi or his representatives and instead, recognized Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people as guest speaker together with Provincial Minister Makebi Zulu at the funeral.

An announcement was also made that the next Chief Nyamphande will be installed by Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV contrary to the past practice where both Senior Chief Kalindawalo, Chief Nyamphande and other chiefs are appointed and installed by Gawa Undi.

The matter has been brewing when some Nsengas began agitating the shift of loyalty from Paramount Gawa Undi to Mpezeni.

Gawa Undi of the Chewa people is recognized as one of the traditional leaders with the largest Kingdoms in Southern Africa, with his reign stretching from his royal seat headquarters in Katete, Zambia to Malawi and Mozambique.