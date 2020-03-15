By Prudence Siabana

Government has announced that no official from Zambia will travel to Tanzania for the Southern Africa Development Community-SADC- meeting scheduled to take place next week in that country due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Addressing the media in Lusaka on Saturday, Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya says this follows the signing of two statutory instruments by Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya which include designating covid-19 as a notifiable disease and providing additional regulations to facilitate management and control of the virus.

Ms. Siliya has further indicated that the ministers will instead attend the meeting via tele-conference from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Headquarters in Lusaka.

And Ms. Siliya has called on the public to avoid travelling to countries that have been hit with corona virus further urging them to ensure they practice necessary precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, in effort to increase awareness on the Corona Virus pandemic, the Lusaka City Council-LCC- has constituted seven teams which will conduct massive sensitization campaigns in public places on how to prevent covid-19.

The teams will be in all the seven constituencies of Lusaka where they will target markets, malls, bus stations, schools, churches and other public places.

LCC Public Relations Manager George Sichimba has told Phoenix News that key prevention messages of the coronavirus, among them, regular washing of hands with soap or the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer and avoiding handshakes are being propagated.

