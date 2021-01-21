GOVERNMENT PLANS TO CONCLUDE TALKS WITH ITS SAUDI COUNTERPART OVER THE IMPORTATION OF CHEAP OIL

By Balewa Zyuulu

Energy Minister Mathew Nkhuwa says government is working towards concluding talks with the Saudi Arabian government over the importation of cheap oil from that country.

Although the procurement discussion of the Saudi oil began over four years ago, when the Saudi Fund for Development offered the Zambian government a loan of US$20 Million towards the supply of petrol and diesel by the Saudi Aramco Product Trading Company up to the port of Dar es Salaam, no tangible results have been seen to date.

And Mr. Nkhuwa says government has not yet given up on pursuing the Saudi oil deal as it is expected to benefit Zambia and disclosed that within a month, Zambia will hold talks with Saudi Arabian authorities with the possibility of getting the desired result.

