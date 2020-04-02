Confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 39 with new infections occurring from person to person contact locally.

Over the past month Government has announced COVID-19 prevention measures that can be scaled up to meet possible surges in infections.

– President Edgar Lungu has ordered the recruitment of 400 doctors as well as 3,100 paramedics

– President Edgar Lungu has ordered for extra incentives to the front line health personnel to motivate them.

– Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya says 1,500 bed spaces have been created in Lusaka to isolate any person found positive of the corona virus.

– Ministry of Health has provided 333 rapid response teams, each made up of five people

– Tropical Disease Research Centre (TDRC) in Ndola now has a COVID-19 testing facility.

Credit: Daily Nation.