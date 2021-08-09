GOVERNMENT PROCURES FUEL TANKERS FOR YOUTHS EMPOWERMENT IN THE TRANSPORTATION SECTOR

The government has procured an extra 50 fuel tankers valued at K110 million as part of its programme to empower youths in the transportation sector.

Ministry of Youth, Sports and Child Development Permanent Secretary Dr. John Phiri said the fuel tankers will arrive in the country soon and will be handed over to the youths.

Dr Phiri says that some cooperatives that are under Kapesika Energy and petroleum limited have already remitted about K1 million to service the loan.

Addressing Journalists today, Dr Phiri has urged youths to continue forming cooperatives so that they can apply for empowerment funds.

And Kapesika Energy and Petroleum Limited Operations Manager Mwansa Chanda said a good number of young people have been empowered since the signing of a Memorandum of Understating with the Ministry.