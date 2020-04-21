Government has released K500 million to the public service pensions fund to pay over 1 500 retirees or their beneficiaries as one of the measures put in place to mitigate the impact of Covid 19 on the country’s economy.

Addressing the media on the country’s economy in Lusaka today, finance minister Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu announced disclosed that K170 million has been released to banks to clear third party arrears and K140 to various road contractors, releases he said are part of the K2.5 billion announced earlier by president Edgar Lungu during his address to the nation on Covid 19.

He also announced additional measures aimed at mitigating the impact of Covid 19 and stated that government has decided to waive tax and penalties and interest on outstanding tax liabilities resulting from the impact of Covid 19 adding that in order to expedite the provision of medical related devices needed to support the fight against the disease, government has extended the list of medical supplies that are not subject to import duty and VAT for an initial period of six months.