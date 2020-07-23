Government says all non examination classes including colleges and universities to remain closed

CABINET has agreed that all nongexamination classes including colleges and universities to remain closed.

According to a communique released by Cabinet Office today, President Edgar Lungu had called for the 17th Cabinet Meeting for only selected Cabinet ministers due to COVID-19.

Cabinet also resolved that the country will not be under lockdown but that all citizens must

strictly follow the health guidelines.

It also agreed to scale up sensitization on COVID-19 and further observed that the numbers of positive cases have continued to rise because citizens have relaxed on wearing face masks, social distancing, washing hands and sanitizing.

It was further resolved that Cabinet will assess

how the pandemic evolves before deciding on whether or not to reopen schools.