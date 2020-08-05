

By Logic Lukwanda

Government says it should not be blamed for the delayed payments of salaries to local authorities.



Minister of local government Charles banda says it is strange that some council are failing to pay workers on time, when the equalization fund which many local authorities wrongly use to pay salaries for workers has been released for every month this year.

Dr Banda told phoenix news that local authorities should not place the blame for their failures on government because the state has done its part by releasing the equalization fund on time.



He reiterated that it is not the responsibility of the central government to pay salaries to council workers.

Some local authorities are behind in paying workers’ salaries, with Lusaka city council workers owed three months arrears.

