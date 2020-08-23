Government Says It Will Pursue Mboweni’s Attacks Against Zambia Diplomatically.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, and Chief Government Spokesperson, Hon. Dora Siliya has expressed great surprise at the attacks made by South Africa’s Minister of Finance, Tito Mboweni’s, against the country.

In a series of tweets made on social-media on Sunday, Mr. Mboweni demanded the reinstatement of former Bank of Zambia Governor, Denny Kalyalya. But Hon. Siliya stated that the tweets are improper and immature as Zambia has a right to make sovereign decisions.

Ms. Siliya responded in a tweet and stated that: “We are very surprised with Tito Mboweni’s immature and impromper attacks against a sovereign decision of Zambia. We will pursue the matter diplomatically.”

She said that Government will pursue the matter through diplomatic channels with the government of South Africa. Ms. Siliya has since challenged Mr. Mboweni to, instead, focus on attending to the huge Covid-19 problem that has hit South Africa.