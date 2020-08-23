Government Says It Will Pursue Mboweni’s Attacks Against Zambia Diplomatically.
Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, and Chief Government Spokesperson, Hon. Dora Siliya has expressed great surprise at the attacks made by South Africa’s Minister of Finance, Tito Mboweni’s, against the country.
In a series of tweets made on social-media on Sunday, Mr. Mboweni demanded the reinstatement of former Bank of Zambia Governor, Denny Kalyalya. But Hon. Siliya stated that the tweets are improper and immature as Zambia has a right to make sovereign decisions.
Ms. Siliya responded in a tweet and stated that: “We are very surprised with Tito Mboweni’s immature and impromper attacks against a sovereign decision of Zambia. We will pursue the matter diplomatically.”
She said that Government will pursue the matter through diplomatic channels with the government of South Africa. Ms. Siliya has since challenged Mr. Mboweni to, instead, focus on attending to the huge Covid-19 problem that has hit South Africa.
Doris don’t waste your time , south Africa has press freedom and he expressed his feelings, thoughts and fears as an individual and not a minister.
When lawlessness is practiced, it’s the responsibility of each of us to condemn that act whether i Zambia or across the borders.
Shame on you Dorica azizimuka
Tito Mboweni is also trying to outdo Donald Trump by conducting foreign relations through social media? Tito should know better that no government official of any country argues against or condemns the conduct of government business in another country, especially where there are no violations of human rights. One only hopes Tito was not drunk or of out of his mind when he was posting comments of social media. Zambia does not comment on appointment of public officers in South Africa in keeping with the principle of non-interference that is the basis of the existing interstate system.