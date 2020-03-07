By Logic Lukwanda and Matthew Kanganja

Government says there is no need for citizens to panic following one confirmed case of the coronavirus in South Africa.

Minister of health Chitalu Chilufya tells phoenix news that there is no need for alarm in Zambia as the case has been quarantined in South Africa and measures put in place by health authorities in that country are adequate.

Dr Chilufya says although this is a matter of global health public concern, Zambia has put in place adequate measures to guard against the outbreak and one case in South Africa does not raise the risk higher in Zambia.

Meanwhile, opposition green party president peter sinkamba has opposed calls for Zambia ban flights that are coming from countries that have recorded corona-virus.

Mr Sinkamba says calls by members of the public questioning government’s hesitance to impose a travel ban on places affected with the virus are baseless because Zambia has no direct airline to any destination in the world and therefore cannot impose a travel ban especially that air transportation depends on interlinked flights.

He says what the Zambian citizens are asking for can only happen when nations owning airlines decide to impose a travel ban to places affected with the virus.

PHOENIX NEWS