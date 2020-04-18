WE all know how difficult it is to advice the Patrotic Front ( PF) government especially where money is involved. When they see money, they always think of being re – elected instead of fighting COVID- 19.

Not long time ago, main opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema adviced the government to completely lockdown the country for at least two weeks to reduce the spread of the virus and as usual they called him all sorts of names forgetting that he is about to be vindicated.

Several companies including Trade Kings donated huge amount of money to fight the pandemic but it seems the government is not channelling the money in a right path.

There are so many medical staffs graduated years ago without being employed, this is the right time to hire them and boost the man power in ministry of health instead of waiting for the same health workers in Kafue to come and screen Lusaka then go to Kabwe before Copperbelt.

The World Health Organisation ( WHO) sent a timely warning that more than 300, 000 people in Africa will die with this outbreak but surprisingly enough Zambian government is still taking this virus lightly. Some airports and boaders are still open to allow people from Poland, Pakistan, China etc to enter the country.

PF should should stop being self centred and part ways with their selfish desires if we were to defeat this disease. Don’t wait for more fatalities to lockdown Lusaka, do it now and save lives.

We want to see the donated cash in good use, hire more health workers we insist, don’t wait for same essential workers in Kafue to come and do screening in Lusaka this pandemic is spreading fast.

Let those donated millions reach intended purposes, the cash is not for campaigning nor fattening your bellies.

Zemoono Moono aka Zee Fixer.