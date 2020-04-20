PRESS STATEMENT

Contact: UPND STUDENTS COMMAND DEPUTY CHAIRPERSON-Shadrick Shaka Kasweka

+26 0975240000

Email: [email protected]

GOVERNMENT SHOULD REVISIT THE E – LEARNING POLICY IN VIEW OF COVID 19

LUSAKA – 19/04/20

The UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT Students Command has noted with great concern the challenges that students are going through in the e-learning process introduced at the beginning of the Covid 19 pandemic.

The decision to subject students to e-learning though a good idea as it aimed at educating the learners while halting mass gathering,has proven to be an expensive luxury that Zambian Higher learning institutions can not afford as it calls for serious investment.

We, in the UPND Students Command would like to advise the government to consider revisiting it’s decision from e-learning to a total closure of learning and resume classes when the dust of Covid 19 settles.

This is due to the following reasons :

1. It is a well known fact that 75% of the students are from economically broken homes and can not afford the luxury of purchasing a smartphone or computer to use for e-learning.

2. 80% of the Students can not afford to buy bundles on a daily basis for daily lessons when their guardians are struggling to buy a bag of mealie meal and now their home budgets have been increased due to the mandatory procurement of face masks and hand sanitizers.

3. 65% of the students come from rural areas where there is poor internet network.How does the government expect these students to perform according to the standards of e-learning?

4. Most of the students are late comers in e-learning literacy that the PF government has never taken seriously to provide a conducive and enabling environment for e-learning.

It is an indisputable truth that the PF has never taken the affairs of the education system seriously, we appeal to the government to give our concern a listening ear in order to avoid low performance among students.

(c) UPND MEDIA