GOVERNMENT STATEMENT AGAINST HH’S ALLEGED INSULTS VERY CHILDISH.
By Richard Aaron Ngoma
Statement by government on HH’s alleged insults lack substance and is a desperate act for the state to look relevant to a political opponent that has become unstoppable. Dora Siliya and PF are trying to play ‘catch up’ with a politician that has clearly left them far behind. In all respects, it is disgusting and childish.
Government never condemned the ethnic sentiments against the Tonga people by her Cabinet colleagues Christopher Yaluma and Nkandu Luo. Neither has PF condemned Chanda Nyela, Bizwell Mutale and Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba for hate speech against the same tribe.
Further, Dora Siliya herself made serious divisive ethnic comments recently against Hakainde Hichilema. And what comes out today? An entire government machinery attacking HH arising from a language that they clearly or deliberately choose to misunderstand. What a joke of a government.
They are a bunch of Bill 10 losers and they are going.
Glad that all can see the desperation of Government. All such problems can be avoided if we agree to revert to the 1911 boundaries of the country. Whar has been going on is simply pretense that we are one country.
IF OUTSIDERS AND NEW PEOPLE TO ZAMBIA READ THESE COMMENTARIES FROM PF AND THEIR SURROGATES, THEY LOOK AT THE BIG DEBT WHICH PF ACCUMULATED WITHIN TEN YEARS BUT MADE ZAMBIA VERY POOR. POVERTY MOVES WITH INSULTS FROM THE CONTROLLERS, PF CANNOT CLAIM TO BE CLEAN WHEN THEY HAVE INSULTED ALL ZAMBIANS EVEN THEMSELVES. THEY CREDITS TO ENRICH THEMSELVES, WORSE OFF THEY BANK THE STOLEN MONEY OUTSIDE. ZAMBIANS ARE HUNGRY BUT THEY ARE BUYING BIG BUSES FOR CAMPAIGNS, NO SENSE OF SHAME AT ALL. ALL OF US EVEN PF ARE SUFFERING IN THE HANDS OF A VERY FEW PF THIEVES. USUALLY, THE FACT APPEARS TO BE AN INSULT TO THE WRONG DOER LIKE PF.
THE OTHER POINT I LEFT IS JUST A NAME THAT FITS PF, THEY ARE DEVILS.
Let me describeHH.a dignified learned gentleman very befitting to be a president. The 3 C s CALM COOL AND COLLECTEF. This is what we want and deserve in Zambia.