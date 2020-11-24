GOVERNMENT STATEMENT AGAINST HH’S ALLEGED INSULTS VERY CHILDISH.

By Richard Aaron Ngoma

Statement by government on HH’s alleged insults lack substance and is a desperate act for the state to look relevant to a political opponent that has become unstoppable. Dora Siliya and PF are trying to play ‘catch up’ with a politician that has clearly left them far behind. In all respects, it is disgusting and childish.

Government never condemned the ethnic sentiments against the Tonga people by her Cabinet colleagues Christopher Yaluma and Nkandu Luo. Neither has PF condemned Chanda Nyela, Bizwell Mutale and Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba for hate speech against the same tribe.

Further, Dora Siliya herself made serious divisive ethnic comments recently against Hakainde Hichilema. And what comes out today? An entire government machinery attacking HH arising from a language that they clearly or deliberately choose to misunderstand. What a joke of a government.

They are a bunch of Bill 10 losers and they are going.