By Michael Kaluba

Government says it is still not sure why Chambishi Metals has been closed for over a year and has continued on a path of engaging management at Chambishi Metals to determine when the mine intends to resume operations as opposed to taking decisive action aimed at ensuring productivity returns to one of the most viable mines on the Copperbelt.

According to President Edgar Lungu, government has heard numerous versions of the truth as to why Chambeshi Metals remains on care and maintenance for over a year now and is yet to interrogate the matter.

The President however disclosed that government will engage management at Chambishi Metals to find out the reasons for the closure after sustained cries form stakeholders such as the mine workers unions, the community and the clergy among others in the province.

And President Lungu who is on the Copperbelt says developmental programs are gradual and has called on Zambians to be patient as government addresses all challenges in the mining sector.

PHOENIX NEWS