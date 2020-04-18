The Ministry of General Education has said it is still consulting on how this year’s school examinations will be conducted following the closure of schools as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Minister of General Education Spokesperson Nonda Chilonga said examinations are not expected to be held within a month of the schools reopening, because of poor preparations as learners failed to complete their sylabuses following the early closure of schools.

She added that the ministry has already started airing lessons in literacy, Science and Mathematics from 08:00hrs to 20:00hrs.

She stated that those in rural areas that cannot access both radio and television will be provided with modules for them to have learning materials.

However parents in Lusaka have questioned the efficiency of the learning programs and if the learners have adapted to the new system.