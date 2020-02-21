HEALTH Minister Chitalu Chilufya says government has suspended the Zambia Population Based HIV Impact Assessment – ZAMPHIA-2020 Survey.

Dr. Chilufya says the survey will only start when the public is fully sensitized on the matter.

He says the Ministry of Health will also engage the Ministry of Home Affairs before starting the programme.

Dr. Chilufya says he is aware that the enumerators, who are collecting blood samples for HIV testing are being mistaken for those who are allegedly collecting blood for rituals.

He says this is not the first time that this survey is being done as it was also done in 2016.

Dr. Chilufya says criminals should not be allowed to disturb a well intended programme that will save millions of people.

He says the same survey is being done in Botswana, Uganda and other countries in Africa.

Dr. Chilufya says the results of the survey will be announced at the United Nations General Assembly.

Dr Chilufya was responding to a question from Monze Member of Parliament Jack Mwiimbu who wanted to know if government will suspend the programme until the security situation is back to normal.

(Source: ZNBC NEWS)