Minister of Mines Mines Minister Richard Musukwa has announced that Cabinet has resolved that all operations at Kasenseli gold mine be suspended.

Speaking on a conducted tour of the mining, comprising, Presidedent Edgar Lungu, Energy Minister Matthew Nkhuwa, North Western Province Minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu and other government and party officials, Mr Musukwa said that, following government’s declaration of gold as a strategic reserve, the Zambia Army and Zambia National Service (ZNS) will be deployed to provide security at the mine.

Mr Musukwa further said that foreigners have also invaded Mwinilunga and buying the precious mineral from people who are illegally mining in the area.

The Minister said no mining licences have been given out for people to mine at Kasenseli and has warned all those mining illegally that the long arm of the law will catch up with them.

The Mines Minister further said that ZCCM-IH working together with the local people will oversee operations of the mine.