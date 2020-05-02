Government is allegedly threatening doctors for raising concerns over the alleged poorly equipped front line health workers in the fight against Covid-19.

Sources close to the case say this is what also led to the cancellation of the doctor’s recent scheduled meeting that was meant to discuss their plight among them the growing number of health workers contracting the virus.

However Resident Doctors Association President Isaac Sakala who could not confirmed whether the meeting was cancelled due to government interference, but stated that government has promised that it will soon look at the plight of the health workers.

Last week the association through its secretary General Wilson Bwalya issued a memo stipulating that the association will have a meeting on April 27 to express their concerns on Personal Protective Equipment, Uncertainty of matters of compensation in an event that a health worker dies of Covid-19 after attending to a patient and issues of incentives.