THE government says disciplinary action will be taken against Ministry of Local Government Permanent Secretary Ed Chomba for “alarming the nation that the new fly-over bridge on Alick Nkhata Road in Lusaka will be demolished because it is a death trap,” according to The Zambia Daily Mail.

On Wednesday, Dr Chomba was quoted on the prime time news saying the newly-constructed Alick Nkata Flyover bridge in Lusaka was a death trap and must be demolished.

The bridge was constructed at a cost of $2 million.

Bishop Chomba said the flyover was a death trap and lacked basic minimum standards of a bridge.

He wondered which Zambian engineers approved such a structure and called for seriousness in the engineering sector.

He told ZNBC News that the ministry has now resolved that the flyover bridge must be demolished.

But Project Engineer Terence Mukula said the flyover bridge meets set out standards.

Mukula said the bridge is not meant for high speed drivers and urged motorists to slow down.

But government has disowned Bishop Chomba saying his views were not representative of government.