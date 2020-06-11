Government will tomorrow hold a dialogue meeting with the youths in the country to give them a platform to air their grievances to the relevant authorities.

Youth and Sport Minister Emmanuel Mulenga says the meeting will take place tomorrow at the government Complex in Lusaka at 14hrs and that all those that want to attend should visit the National Youth Council to register.

Speaking to journalists in Lusaka today, Mr. Mulenga said youths will not yield anything by staging a protest but that they should take their issues to the arranged meeting and that the minister in charge will submit them to cabinet.

Mr. Mulenga said the head of state is ready to hear the youths out and that they have their chance tomorrow to speak up.