By Chileshe Mwango

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says government will investigate reports that some military personnel deployed to maintain law and order in various communities are harassing innocent members of the public.

Mr. Kampyongo has however appealed to the public not to discourage the security personnel who he says are executing their mandate very well resulting in reduced cases of gas attacks.

Meanwhile Mr. Kampyongo has also urged foreign nationals in Zambia not to fear for their lives following cases of mob justice targeted at people suspected to be behind the gas attacks.

Mr. Kampyongo has assured that citizens in Zambia are safe.

Following the insecurity experienced in the recent past, military personnel have collaborated with the Zambia police to maintain peace and order though some sections of society have complained of harassment by soldiers.

