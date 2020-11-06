GOVERNMENT TO OPEN NEGOTIATIONS FOR IMPROVED CONDITIONS OF SERVICE FOR CIVIL SERVANTS, DEBT SWAP INTO CONSIDERATION

By Lipindula Mwewa -The Civil Service Commission says government will in the next few weeks start negotiations for improved conditions of service for public service workers in the country.

Civil Service Commission vice chairperson Hilary Chipango says government has started engaging all the public sector unions to start negotiations for improved conditions of service.

Mr. Chipango says government wants to ensure civil servants are motivated by improving their conditions of service.

Speaking in an interview with ZNBC News in Solwezi, Mr. Chipango revealed that government is also looking into the debt swap arrangement to relieve civil servants who are highly indebted because of loans acquired.

He said government is committed to ensuring that civil servants countrywide are motivated.

And Mr. Chipango said the devolving of functions for the civil service commission is to ensure civil servants that are demotivated can again be inspired.

He said confirmations and promotions will now be handled at provincial level.

Meanwhile, North Western Province Permanent Secretary Willies Mangimela has called on civil servants not to be involved in politics

Source: ZNBC