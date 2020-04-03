GOVERNMENT TO RECEIVE COVID19 DONATIONS FROM HAKAINDE.

…. As Kampyongo nodes various stakeholder support to the departments under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

LUSAKA/ 3rd April 2020

By Smart Eagles

GOVERNMENT has confirmed receipt of a letter written and signed by opposition United Party for National Development UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka requesting government to allow Hakainde Hichilema to make a donation to prisons through the Ministry of Home Affairs..

Speaking when he featured on 87.7 Hot FM’s ‘Red Hot Breakfast’ show this morning, Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo acknowledged that his office received the request letter for donation of hand Sanitizers from the UPND leader through his party Secretary General.

Hon Kampyongo said that his office had responded to Mr Katuka confirming that the Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema was welcome to make the donation to the correctional facilities through the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“I received the letter from Mr Katuka which was sent to my office yes and we have since welcomed Hakainde Hichilema’s donation and I just want to say to you colleagues that this is as it should be in a time of crisis like this one, we are all required to put politics aside and offer more solutions to help our people stay alive. Hakainde is however not the only one to give donations through my Ministry of Home Affairs, we have had the likes of Trade Kings, Higer Bus Services to name a few that have already made donations of materials that have so far been dispatched to the intended recipients” Hon Kampyongo said.

Hon Kampyongo said that the men and women in uniform are some of the most vulnerable essential workers to this pandemic as they are inclined to make human contact everytime.

The Minister expressed gratitude for the amount of support which he has so far described as massive from various stakeholders towards the men and women in Uniform and all other Agencies under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

And Mr Kampyongo has also acknowledged receiving a Letter from Mr Hakainde Hichilema himself requesting government through his ministry to consider releasing inmates with minor offenses from Correctional facilities in order to de-conjest them.

Hon Kampyongo said that while government noted Mr Hichilema’s suggestion it is also important to understand that there is already a legal system and channels through which such decisions are made and such systems are already operational.