Government to recruit 1,200 teachers this year.

The Ministry of General Education has been granted treasury authority to employ one thousand staff this year.

General Education Minister Dennis Wanchinga says those to be employed include not only teachers but support staff as well.

Dr. Wanchinga has also disclosed that he has engaged President Edgar Lungu on the possibility of employing more teachers during the year.

Speaking when he addressed teachers in Mwense at Mambilima Secondary School, Dr. Wanchinga said he is hopeful that the request for more teacher recruitment will be granted.