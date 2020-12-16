GOVERNMENT TO RECRUIT 30,000 TEACHERS IN 2021

The Government has heard the cries of thousands unemployed teachers and will therefore recruit 30,000 of them in 2021, General Education Minister Dennis Wachinga has disclosed.

Speaking in Lusaka this morning, Hon Dr Wachinga explained that of the 30,000, 10,000 places will be reserved for secondary school teachers while 15,000 for primary. He said government’s decision is to answer the call from the youths to provide employment as well as improving teacher-pupil ratio in rural schools which he described heavily understaffed. “The recruitment commences in February 2021 and all 30,000 places will be filled up by eligible teachers”, he said.

Meanwhile Dr Wachinga has disclosed that the school re-opening date has been shifted from 4th to 18th January 2021 to allow teachers to mark the Grade 9 and 12 Exam papers. He added that the new re-opening date will also allow the Grade 8s and 10s to open at the same time as other pupils. -Zambian Accurate Information