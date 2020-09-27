By Balewa Zyuulu

Home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo has disclosed that his ministry will soon start the recruitment of police officers to address the challenge of inadequate manpower ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Mr Kampyongo tells phoenix news that maintaining peace and order before, during and after the election is crucial for ensuring a credible, free and fair election.

The home affairs minister is also of the view that without peace and security, it is difficult for any country to attract investments.

Meanwhile, mar Kampyongo has repeated his caution to political party cadres both from the ruling and opposition political parties not to undermine the men and women in uniform.

