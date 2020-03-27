….ponders on suspending excise duty on imported ethanol for use in alcohol-based sanitizers and other medicine related activities subject to guidelines to be issued by ZRA

Lusaka- – – -Friday, March 27th 2020

Government says it will release K2.5 billion to ease liquidity in the face of adverse effects of COVID-19.

Finance Minister Hon. Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu said this will reduce domestic arrears owed to domestic suppliers of goods and services.

He says this will further reduce outstanding arrears to pensioners under the Public Service Pension Fund and retirees under Ministry of Justice.

The Minister was speaking when he addressed members of the Press on global and domestic economic developments on Friday .

“In addition K140 million will be released to pay local contractors in the road sector.” Dr. Ng’andu stated .

Meanwhile government says it will suspend excise duty on imported ethanol for use in alcohol-based sanitizers and other medicine related activities subject to guidelines to be issued by ZRA as one of the tax relief measure among many others.

He added that government will further remove provisions of SI 90 relating to claim of VAT on imported spare parts, lubricants and stationery to ease pressure on companies.

This suggests that there will also be the suspension of import duties on the importation of concentrates in the mining sector to ease pressure on the sector.

He added that government will also suspend export duty on precious metals and crocodile skin.

And on Financial Sector Measures Dr. Ng’andu said Government as announced by the Bank of Zambia has taken a number of measures to encourage the use of digital financial services.

He said these measures are aimed at preventing the spread of the disease by minimizing person to person contact in conducting financial transactions, decongesting banks and reducing the use of cash.

Government will therefore waive charges for person to person electronic money transfers of up to K150.

Dr. Ng’andu added that government will revise upwards transactions and balance limits for individuals, small scale farmer and enterprises.

“The limits by agents have been revised upwards to give agents more float to deal with transactions. This is made to decongest banks; Removed the transaction and balance limits on agents and corporate wallets; and Reduced the processing fees for Real Time Gross Settlement System” He stated.

“I wish to urge businesses and organisations to take advantage of these revisions or measures by adopting mobile money and other electronic forms to pay for goods and services to safeguard against or reduce the possibility of spreading the disease.” He added.