GOVERNMENT TOLD TO DISCLOSE HOW MUCH HAS BEEN RAISED FROM PRESIDENT LUNGU’S SALARY DEDUCTIONS

By Christopher Chisi

The Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) has urged the government to update the nation on how much has been saved from President Edgar Lungu’s salary reduction which was recently effected by cabinet.

Cabinet in May this year effected President Lungu’s decision to reduce his salary and that of his Cabinet between a range of 15 and 20 percent.

The decision by the President was meant to cushion the impact on citizens arising from the increase in fuel prices and electricity tariffs in December last year.

Speaking to 5Fm News, C.S.P.R Governance Resource Coordinator, Chimuka Nachibinga regrets that since the salary reduction was effected no update has been given on how much has been raised and how the money has benefited ordinary the Zambians.

5FM NEWS 25/08/2020