Government urges citizens to report illegal Mukula traders

By Melony Chisanga

THE Government has urged citizens with information regarding people illegally harvesting, trading or exporting the Mukula tree to report to relevant authorities.

This is contained in a December 2019 Status Report on the harvest, trade and export the Mukula Tree species published by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

According to the report, reporting to the police was meant to ensure that the matter was thoroughly investigated.

“Any patriotic citizen with information regarding Government officials or any members of the general public involved in illegal Mukula harvesting, trading or exports is encouraged to provide information to the relevant Government agencies so that thorough investigations may be conducted. Any erring officers or member of the public should be brought to book within the confines of the Laws of Zambia,” read part of the report.

Further the report read; “The Government has made efforts and put in place stringent measures in the forestry sector in an attempt to curb illegal activities. The measures stemming as far back 2014 has resulted into Government adopting the revised National Forestry Policy of 2014 that outlines measures to promote value addition to timber.”

About two weeks ago, the Washington-based Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA)

