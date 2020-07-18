

By Michael Kaluba

The Ministry of Local Government has advised councils across the country to seek guidance before implementing full council resolutions that would be in conflict with directives and pronouncements from the central government.

Local Government Permanent Secretary Bishop Ed Chomba says his ministry is the oversight authority over all local authorities in the country who must consult before implementing resolutions even when they pass through a full council meeting especially those to do with land allocations.

Bishop Chomba said this would help in ensuring no land is allocated in areas that should not be occupied such as water discharge points as is the case in various parts of the country.

He further counseled people against what he termed as an insatiable appetite for land especially along the line of rail where the resource is gradually becoming scarce despite the fact that every citizen is entitled to at least 3 pieces of land by virtue of being Zambian.

PHOENIX FM NEWS