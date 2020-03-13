By Patricia Mbewe and Prudence Siabana

Vice President, Inonge Wina says government will wait for advice from health experts’ to impose a travel ban to countries affected by the coronavirus.

Mrs. Wina reiterated that currently, Zambian’s will still have to travel especially to South Africa, which is among Zambia’s top 15 trading partners despite that country recording 17 cases of the deadly virus.

Mrs. Wina said government cannot impose a travel ban until health experts give guidance on the matter.

The vice president was responding to questions during the vice president’s question time in parliament from members of parliament who wanted to know if at all the Zambian government will impose a travel ban especially to South Africa where 17 cases have been recorded.

And the Medical for Quality Healthcare in Zambia is worried with the increase in cases of the covid-19 globally and in Africa, particularly.

Organization Director General, Dr Quince Mwaba is concerned that some of the affected countries have direct links with Zambia, hence exposing the country to the vicious virus.

Dr Mwaba has implored the ministry of health to put in place stringent measures which will completely insulate Zambians from getting in touch with people from outside with the corona-virus.

Meanwhile, the BBC reports that schools have been closed, sports events and public gatherings cancelled and cultural institutions shut around the world as countries try to stem the corona-virus outbreak.

