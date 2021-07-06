GOVERNOR MVUNGA HAS NOT RESIGNED – BOZ

…urges members of the public to use social responsibility and desist from circulating false news

Lusaka Tuesday July 06, 2021

The Bank of Zambia (BOZ) has dispelled reports circulating on some social media platforms suggesting that the Bank of Zambia Governor Mr Christopher Mvunga has resigned.

According to a statement issued by the Banks Communication Division, members of the public are implored to treat the reports as false and unfounded.

“Such reports mislead the public and if left unchallenged, have the potential to destabilise the financial sector and the economy as a whole,” the statement read.

The Communication Division further said reports of such nature also have the potential to tarnish the image of the country both locally and internationally.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to use social media responsibly and desist from circulating false news,” the statement added.