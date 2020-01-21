By Chileshe Mwango

Democratic Party –DP- President Harry Kalaba has accused government of getting an undisclosed amount of money from Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines Investment Holdings –ZCCM-IH- which it is using to set up Zambian Airways.

Mr. Kalaba has alleged that government is therefore lying that finances being used to set up the airline is from private players.

Speaking when he featured on Phoenix FM’s let people talk programme, Mr. Kalaba also claimed that government cannot reverse the setting up of Zambia Airways because kickbacks have already taken place in the deal.

Ethiopian Airlines has signed an agreement with the Industrial Development Corporation –IDC- part of the Zambian government to put up capital to revive the former Zambia airways.

According to a signed agreement between the two countries, Ethiopia will hold 45 percent stake in the revived Zambia Airways while IDC will hold the remaining 55 percent whose launch has been postponed several times.

But when contacted for a comment, Transport Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya refuted the claims and maintained that financing of Zambia Airways will be done by both Ethiopian Airlines and the IDC using their funds.

