By Chileshe Mwango

Development analyst charity musamba has asked government to disclose the conditions attached to the Chinese loans that it has been contracting from that country.

Dr. Musamba’s call follows comments from Nigeria’s financial experts who have disclosed that the North West African country is avoiding an agreement clause that might result in waiving Nigeria’s sovereignty in an event that it defaults just as Zambia has done.

The experts quote government officials as having said that the clause exposes Nigeria to the fate of Zambia which has lost some of its national assets as it signed a loan with china with such a condition.

But in an interview with phoenix news, Dr. Musamba says it is difficult to understand the conditions attached to Zambia’s loans from china due to secrecy by those in government.

Dr. Musamba has charged that if the amount owed to china can remain a secret of government, one does not expect to even get the conditions attached to such loans.

Efforts to get chief government spokesperson Dora Siliya on this matter failed as her mobile phone was switched off.

PHOENIX NEWS

Image may contain: 1 person, hat, closeup and indoor