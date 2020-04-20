By Enoch Lusoke

Leader of the opposition Democratic Party, Harry Kalaba has reiterated calls from stakeholders on government to clearly give specifications for locally made face masks because some of the masks on the market do not meet the required standards.

Last week, President Edgar Lungu made it mandatory for all persons to wear face masks in public places as a preventive measure in the fight against the spreading of covid-19.

Mr. Kalaba is advising government to clearly give specifications or set standards for people to follow when making the cloth face masks because the current trend where people are making face masks using any available material may prove to be counter-productive in the fight against the virus.

And Mr. Kalaba has expressed concern at the manner in which some government officials are going about enforcing the wearing of face masks, by harassing members of the public on buses and in markets.

He says instead of harassing people, government should find ways to flood the market with affordable face masks for people who may find it difficult to buy clinically approved masks.

PHOENIX NEWS