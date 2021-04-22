By MEMORY CHIPILI

Government has cautioned traditional leaders against openly endorsing political parties ahead of the general elections as they have the potential to build or destroy the nation.

Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Minister, Lawrence Sichalwe has noted with concern that most chiefs have adopted a tendency of unconsciously issuing alarming statements.

Mr. Sichalwe says traditional leaders are perceived to be unifying factors in their chiefdoms, hence taking a partisan stand will compromise the peace.

He adds that chiefs may fell to resolve any partisan conflicts if they take sides in the matter.

Mr. Sichalwe was reacting to media reports of chiefs openly endorsing political leaders ahead of this year’s polls.