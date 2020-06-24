By Logic Lukwanda
Government has clarified on the question on
whether constitution amendment bill number 10 of 2019 can or cannot be withdrawn from parliament.
Justice Minister Given Lubinda says he is aware that there is no provision in the law that prohibits the government from withdrawing a bill from parliament.
Mr. Lubinda told Phoenix News that what is standard practice is that the bill cannot be withdrawn and amended and tabled in the house in its same state and in the same session of parliament.
He has also advised opponents of bill 10 to stop cherry picking of the pros and cons of the proposed controversial law.
Mr. Lubinda was reacting to a challenge by former Attorney General, Musa Mwenye for government to establish a legal basis why a bill cannot be withdrawn from parliament. PHOENIX NEWS
Bo Lubinda, brother Misfortune, take it easy and swollow your pride by droping your Bill 10. You will never loose anything more over people may give you respect.
Given Lubinda does not know what he is doing. All he is seeing is PF remaining in power through Bill 10. They are struggling to get the numbers. This explains why voter has been pushed to October 2020 to have enough time of convincing Opposition MPs to vote for Bill 10.
There is division among PF MPs between those who have benefited from the looting and those who haven´t. While PF is trying to buy opposition and independent MPs, those suffering MPs in PF are not happy. They are promised adoption they will never see. PF has a mountain to climb over Bill 10.
Meanwhile ECZ is waiting for Bill 10 to go through before they can complete delimitation. This explains why voter registration has been pushed to October 2020 by PF ECZ.