By Logic Lukwanda

Government has clarified on the question on

whether constitution amendment bill number 10 of 2019 can or cannot be withdrawn from parliament.

Justice Minister Given Lubinda says he is aware that there is no provision in the law that prohibits the government from withdrawing a bill from parliament.

Mr. Lubinda told Phoenix News that what is standard practice is that the bill cannot be withdrawn and amended and tabled in the house in its same state and in the same session of parliament.

He has also advised opponents of bill 10 to stop cherry picking of the pros and cons of the proposed controversial law.

Mr. Lubinda was reacting to a challenge by former Attorney General, Musa Mwenye for government to establish a legal basis why a bill cannot be withdrawn from parliament. PHOENIX NEWS