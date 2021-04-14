GOVT CONDEMNS HARASSMENT OF CIVIL SERVANTS BY SUSPECTED CADRES

Government strongly condemns the intimidation and harassment of civil servants at the Ministry of Works and Supply by suspected Patriotic Front cadres.

Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya says the conduct of the said cadres was not only unruly and uncalled for but criminal.

Ms. Siliya warned that Government will not tolerate any form of harassment against any citizen including civil servants but will ensure that they are protected.

She said there was need for the police to get to the bottom of the matter and ensure that all culprits are brought to book.

“Those involved in this matter must be made to account for their actions because this is criminal,” she said.

Ms. Siliya urged all Government Ministries and agencies to enhance their security measures to avoid the recurrence of such criminal acts.

