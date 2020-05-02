the World Bank for 20 million dollars covid-19 relief fund.

The World Bank has made 57.60 million dollars available under its rapid response facility.

Meanwhile, Bilateral and multilateral partners have also donated 2.7 billion kwacha to Zambia as covid-19 relief support.

The 2.7 billion kwacha will among other things supplement government’s social cash transfer budget, procure medical equipment and enhance government’s response to the covid-19 pandemic.

The partners include United States of America, United Kingdom, World Bank and the African Development Bank.

Finance Minister Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu has pledged to utilize the funds prudently.