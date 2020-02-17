Editor,

Football Association of Zambia General Secretary Adrian Kashala has been retired in National interest.

Kampyongo has retired a police officer who is a faz general secretary for not supporting kalusha bwalya.

It’s now clear tht evn the president of the republic of Zambia chagwa Lungu is also fighting kamanga.

Kalusha Bwalya and his friends they had a meeting today at State house.

This clearly shows that our leaders in PF they have no vision.

They should not evn say on national interest instead they should say on PF and kalusha bwalya’s interest. Period.

-ZWD