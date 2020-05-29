By Logic Lukwanda
Economist Noel Nkhoma has commended government for settling for Lazard Freres of France to manage Zambia’s debt portfolio.
Mr Nkhoma says the move by government is right because the company selected is highly reputable and has a proven track record as it has assisted a lot of countries in economic and financial challenges like Zambia.
He has told Phoenix News that the French firm has the financial capabilities, profile and the pedigree to do a good and credible job to restructure Zambia’s external debt and has sufficient skills to help Zambia in this regard.
Zambia has selected a French firm, Lazard Freres to manage its debt portfolio at a cost of $5Million as announced by the ministry of finance.
PHOENIX FM NEWS
This is being useless how can a person educated as an economist like you support useless things ? Why are you educated as an ecinomist why can’t it be done by Zambians company and the money remain in Zambia please let’s not feel inferior of ourselves that’s why simple Jobs like to make road you bring Chinese because of people like you who under late Zambia when are you going to do things for yourselves Poor Zambians