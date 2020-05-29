By Logic Lukwanda

Economist Noel Nkhoma has commended government for settling for Lazard Freres of France to manage Zambia’s debt portfolio.

Mr Nkhoma says the move by government is right because the company selected is highly reputable and has a proven track record as it has assisted a lot of countries in economic and financial challenges like Zambia.

He has told Phoenix News that the French firm has the financial capabilities, profile and the pedigree to do a good and credible job to restructure Zambia’s external debt and has sufficient skills to help Zambia in this regard.

Zambia has selected a French firm, Lazard Freres to manage its debt portfolio at a cost of $5Million as announced by the ministry of finance.

PHOENIX FM NEWS